The Saanich Inlet is no place for a gas liquefaction plant, it’s no place to be exporting liquefied gas from Canada to foreign markets.

On August 20, 2015, when Malahat First Nation and Steelhead LNG announced that they were going to be putting a proposal together to put a gas liquefaction plant here in Saanich Inlet, I stood up and said no, that project will never happen.

People are saying it is an absurd project, it is, but the reality is that Steelhead continues to add to their executive team. They have added two executive vice-presidents over the past couple of weeks and they continue to spend money investigating the feasibility of putting a gas liquefaction plant here.

This is bad for our local environment, it’s bad for tourism, it’s bad for food harvesting, bad for real estate, I could go on, it’s bad for climate change.

Here is the reality, Steelhead LNG has donated almost $20,000 to the BC Liberals. We need representatives that are going to stand up for us.

On August 20, 2015, when this project was announced, I said that I do not support this project, and nothing has changed, this is a bad project for the Saanich Inlet and we need to start focusing on the good things that this Inlet has offered us for thousands of years.

Adam Olsen, Central Saanich

(Editor’s note: Adam Olsen is the Green Party candidate in Saanich North and the Islands for this May’s provincial election.)