Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Langley Christmas Bureau, I would like to thank you for all the assistance you provided to the Langley Christmas Bureau in the outstanding articles you published in the paper.

The community really reads your articles and brought in many toys for our older children.

It is always a pleasure working with you.

It takes a whole community to be able to offer assistance to those in need, and you are part of that community.

We served over 650 families and over 1,650 chidren. Their Christmas was brighter thanks to you. We look forward to working with you again next year.

Donalda Whaites,

toy coordinator