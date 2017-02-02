Nestor Gayowsky might not have been surprised at the “Merry Christmas” sign in Indonesia if he had read the history and constitution of this democratic republic which has the largest population of Muslims (90 per cent) in the world.

Their constitution guarantees freedom of religion, it guarantees all persons the freedom of worship, each according to his/her own religion or belief.

The majority of Sunni Muslims live in peace with a Shia minority, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians, the latter a minority of approximately 20 million people, in a population of approximately 250 million spread over thousands of beautiful tropical islands.

Indonesia already had all these religions living together peacefully before they gained independence in 1945 after Dutch colonization since the 1600s. It used to be called the Dutch East Indies. There are many Catholic and Protestant churches, Hindu and Buddhist temples all over the Indonesian islands. Islam has been there since the seventh century.

The world’s largest Buddhist temple and famous monument of Borobudur, built 750 AD, is located on Central Java.

Living in Indonesia as Christians we used to share Ramadan festivities with Muslim friends and during the “holiday season” Christmas and New Year decorations were everywhere and I am sure that is still the case. Isn’t it ironic that a Muslim country wishes Christians “Merry Christmas,” when a Christian country feels the need to change that to “Happy Holidays”? Go figure indeed.

Louise Wall

Qualicum Beach