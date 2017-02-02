Re: cell towers in the French Creek area.

I recently moved to the French Creek area from Victoria.

I found out quickly that the Telus network would not work.

After a few calls back and forth to Telus (they understood completely I was paying for a service that wouldn’t work), they offered to let me out of my recently-renewed contract for what I considered a very reasonable charge.

I then switched to Rogers and I have great service. There is no reason why anyone in this area should have to, what they call “suffer,” with little or no cell service.

David Jenvey

Parksville