To the editor:

I recently had surgery at Kelowna General Hospital and I am writing to thank the staff involved with my care for their professionalism and support. I would particularly like to thank Dr. Baliski, Dr. Du Toit, Stephanie and the rest of the Operating Room team, Karen, at Day Surgery Admitting, Lisa at the OR Holding Unit and Sam at the Day Surgery Recovery Unit. We are so lucky to have such an amazing and good facility in Kelowna. I feel very lucky to have been looked after by such special individuals.

Helen Jeffrey, Kelowna