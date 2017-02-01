- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Letters
Letter: Lucky to have great facility
To the editor:
I recently had surgery at Kelowna General Hospital and I am writing to thank the staff involved with my care for their professionalism and support. I would particularly like to thank Dr. Baliski, Dr. Du Toit, Stephanie and the rest of the Operating Room team, Karen, at Day Surgery Admitting, Lisa at the OR Holding Unit and Sam at the Day Surgery Recovery Unit. We are so lucky to have such an amazing and good facility in Kelowna. I feel very lucky to have been looked after by such special individuals.
Helen Jeffrey, Kelowna
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.