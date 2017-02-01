Editor,

Re: Council opts for referendum on Catherwood annexation question

It appears city council is encouraging any development anywhere. This, despite the fact the counter petition against the Catherwood annexation won.

Counter petitions are rarely successful. One reason is that many people are unaware of their existence — not everyone reads the local newspaper. The local press chose to give it little coverage.

Another reason is the fact voter lists are very dated. One has to wonder about the 183 signatures that were rejected along with the signatures of residents of the Catherwood area. The people most affected get no say. Despite this, council chose to go ahead with a referendum at taxpayers cost, not the developers cost.

I thought we would fall short of the 567 signatures until the last few days. We decided to try outside the post office. At times people were lining up to sign and it was peaceful. There was no reason for anyone to feel intimidated to sign.

Then some of the pro annexation group arrived and caused a scene, and even muscled in on one occasion to take pictures of signatures and addresses of the petition. This while I was on my own and despite my protests. They then called the police, who moved us all on. We left as requested — it was very cold and I preferred my own fireplace to a police cell. The pro-annexation group effectively stopped us collecting signatures there.

We were rather annoyed and even more motivated to make a final push on the last few days. Save-On Foods invited us to come back and set up inside. We did and again were doing a peaceful, roaring trade until the pro-annexation group was notified and again they succeeded in stopping our campaign. The manager asked me politely to pack up. I was happy to move on. I knew we had well over 700 signatures. We wanted to get them into city hall in lots of time. Given another week and the strong response, we could have more than doubled the signatures.

Council, your referendum is a waste of taxpayers money. We are more fortunate in the CSRD. We are well represented by Loni Parker, who wants to see an end to this creeping piecemeal city expansion without a long term, well thought out plan that would consider all interests. Why councillors cannot wait for this process to finish is beyond reason. Council, you have ignored your CSRD neighbours' opposition to this get rich scheme.

I am sure your constituents will confirm the message they have already sent you, in the referendum, or in this case, a referenDUMB.

Andy Parkin,

Revelstoke