Editor:

Regarding the investigation into the death of Hudson Brooks (Man killed in struggle with officers, July 22, 2015), I have noticed that in the last several stories and letters to the editor you have published on this very unfortunate incident you have failed to correct a very obvious error.

In each of these recent articles and letters you have either reported, implied or allowed others to write in their letters without correction that the RCMP is conducting this investigation and the delay in reporting findings is their fault. In fact, the provincial Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is conducting this investigation, as it does with all ‘use of force’ incidents involving the police in B.C.

(Editor’s note: All PAN articles have indicated the investigation is conducted by the Independent Investigations Office. Some letter writers have criticized the process.)

The IIO is solely responsible for any delay in presenting their findings into the circumstances of this event. I find it curious that your staff has failed to correct this very obvious mistake which has resulted in the perpetuation of the myth that the RCMP is dragging their heels because they have something to hide.

Max Chalmers, Surrey