I have volunteered as an usher at the Penticton Cleland Theatre for the past seven years. I would be less than honest if I did notstate my concerns for what is a charming venue for theatrical performances at a community theatre.

The Cleland has never been utilized to its full potential, either in its patron capacity or its bookings throughout the week. Thetheatre holds 443 people, yet few shows are completely sold out and some weeks there is nothing happening at all in thetheatre.

A recent phenomenon is that companies that at one time entertained at the Cleland have transferred their entertaining to othertheatres in the valley. Apparently this is because the rental costs at the other theatres are lower than in Penticton. The LouisianaHay Ride, which at one time entertained at the Cleland, now venues at the theatre in Oliver.

It is not my intention to criticize the current Penticton city council for the lack of utilisation of the Cleland theatre. Previouscouncils have demonstrated no more interest in the Cleland. However, it is time the situation was addressed. I suggest acomparative survey of the costs of running theatre in the communities in the Okanagan Valley. This would require only minimumeffort and would provide an insight into the Cleland operation. Recommendations could accordingly be made.

During my tenure as a volunteer usher at the Cleland Theatre I have heard from patrons what a pleasant facility it is. However, itdoes need some support and attention and I strongly urge the city council to take an interest in the facility. After all, it is fundedby taxpayers’ money and should be monitored to make sure it is being utilised to its maximum potential.

Jim Calvert

Penticton