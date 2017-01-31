  • Connect with Us

Letters

Respect for wildlife

  • Penticton posted Jan 31, 2017 at 8:00 PM

Hurrah and thanks to all those that wrote in regarding the killing of the cougars.

Put the situation in the real light, which is developers and humans crowding out everything that also has a right to live.

I did not write a response when it happened as I was so furious,

For a province that boasts its’ respect for wildlife and forests and watersheds, B.C. does a poor job living up to that boast, in my opinion. I am sure there was a better way to deal with this. If you can shoot an animal with a bullet, then you can also shoot it with a tranquilizer

Don’t pat yourself on the back for using a humane trap and then kill it. Why not move it first?

This is not the first time animals have been shot without any other methods tried first.

Gladys Kusmack

Penticton

 

 

