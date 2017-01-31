Re: There's a simple test to discern the truth (Letters, Jan. 25)

Karen Woodland’s rebuttal of Tom Fletcher’s column about some fake news put out by environmental groups is another drive-by smear by an environmentalist.

Fletcher did not say climate change itself was fake news. He cited two instances where Greenpeace and Skeena Watershed Coalition put out what they must have known was fake news. She states the oil and gas companies are protecting their wealth, but that is exactly what the environmentalist groups are doing. They have become big corporations that must protect their wealth and donations, so they can fly their advocates around the world to protest.

The resource industries are at least creating well-paying jobs and wealth for Canada. Environmental groups are trying to divert investment from oil and gas into solar and wind power, in which you can bet they have huge investments. All resource industries employ many environmentalists who keep them compliant with government standards for water, dust, reclamation etc. It is not a free-for-all out there.

I want to congratulate the Goldstream Gazette for being the only media outlet I have read that gives us a balanced view of environmental issues.

Sharon Walmsley

Colwood