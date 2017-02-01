Louis Riel led rebellion on prairies before being executed by the federal government.

Editor, The News:

Re: As Canada turns 150 (Looking Back, Jan. 25)

I enjoyed Leslie Norman’s piece on Canadian history, but have to ask to if we can please stop referring to Louis Riel as evil.

Surely, with the benefit of over 100 years in the rearview mirror, there are enough facts today, to either exonerate the man or, at least, admit that his story and campaigns were complex and not as the government of the day, the RCMP and the history books once had it.

Indeed, as a country, we are acknowledging the many wrongs done during colonial times and settler expansion.

Even closer to our own times is the residential school issue and its impact on an entire people felt to the present day.

Riel is celebrated by many – his courage and leadership I need not detail here.

Many First Nations and Aboriginal people of present day Canada would disagree with the “thorn in Canada’s side” reference in Norman’s account, as would the province of Manitoba, which is readying for its statutory holiday, Louis Riel Day, on Feb. 20.

Let’s please not perpetuate dated labels and attacks; especially when wrong.

There’s certainly much to celebrate in Canada’s 150th year, but there are shameful events worth recalling and making sure aren’t repeated, as much of history is wont to.

Sean Sweet

Pitt Meadows