Ridge Meadows Hospital is located on Laity Street in Maple Ridge.

Editor, The News:

Re: Hospital parking fees reviewed (The News, Jan. 25).

Being a senior, living on a fixed income, I find it outright robbery that Fraser Health charges me $7 parking fees in order to have a stress test performed at Ridge Meadows Hospital.

If all the money would go to the hospital, I would not object that strongly.

However, some parking management company gets a cut of this outrageous charge.

What is going on?

It would be very nice if some of our elected officials would do some work for the seniors – reduce hospital parking fees.

No one likes to go to hospitals, then to be charged these high parking fees.

B. Felgner

Maple Ridge