I would like to bring to the attention of council that the new park along the Sooke River at the foot of Shambrook Way, downslope from the Sunriver Estates “Seniors Village,” has no provision for future public vehicle access and the public access walkway that has been designated will cause parking problems on Shambrook Way.

The beach along the river is one of the few places in Sooke that toddlers can safely play in the water, and with a significant grade down slope, no vehicle access severely limits accessibility for all.

There is an old road bed entering just past the seniors recreation center that could easily be upgraded to facilitate access, yet it has been ignored.

I would like to request that council consider directing that public road access be made as an amenity contribution for the final development plan, or at least make provision for future access.

Terrance Martin, Sooke