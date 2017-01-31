Thank-you to the gentleman in the red truck that I scared on the corner of Qualicum Road and Dogwood Street on Saturday evening, Jan 28 at 6:15 p.m.

I was walking our dog and you came around the corner and I waved my doggie do-do bags to make you slow down, because I was there and thought you were going too fast.

I was very wrong and I’m sorry. You turned around and came back and told me I scared you, because you didn’t see me.

Yikes. That was a real wake-up call for me. It was dark and I wore a dark, red coat and walked on the side of the street that has no light, even though I was walking against the traffic.

From now on, I will wear a reflective vest and find a flashlight that works. To the kind gentleman who gave me the heads-up, I thank-you and if you see me again, please stop, so I can thank you in person.

Lesson learned and hopefully shared.

Baiba Coates

Qualicum Beach