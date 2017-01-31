We all saw last summer’s holiday traffic on 19A through Parksville Qualicum Beach, at times solid as far as you can see going east and west.

Can town hall please think about doing something to break up the long lines of cars and trucks between Johnstone Road and Village Way?

We have all seen what the light at Johnstone Road has accomplished. You can now turn left onto 19A without taking your life in your hands. I would like to suggest some changes to make 19A safer to travel.

• Westbound on 19A at Bennet Road should have an advanced green for left-hand turns.

• Eastbound on 19A we should stop left-hand turns onto Yambury before someone gets killed there. The only safe way to make a left hand turn is to wait for the light at Johnstone Road to turn to create a gap in the flow of traffic but all the while you are blocking the eastbound lane. This is not safe because impatient drivers will go onto the shoulder to pass.

• The most important intersection is Village Way and 19A. I would like a stop light with advance green for left turns onto Village Way or onto 19A. Traffic lights cost about one-quarter of a roundabout and could be in before this summer. Roundabouts don’t work well with heavy traffic that we are now experiencing on 19A because it doesn’t allow any gaps in the traffic flow so you can get into the roundabout from Village Way.

Regarding the traffic light on Memorial Avenue, I know Qualicum Beach town council didn’t pay any attention to lengthening the timing of the green light which was necessary so our aging population could make it safely across.

The Globe and Mail picked up this story then lo and behold the change happened. Please, whoever got that story into the Globe and Mail, could you please do the same for this one.

Hopefully if these traffic issues do make it into the Globe and Mail it might wake up Qualicum Beach town council.

If you agree with these changes let’s start a letter campaign.

Dave Sneddon

Qualicum Beach