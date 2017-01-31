Re: letter to the editor in the Jan. 26 edition of The NEWS, written by Bernice Hathaway (”Move to the U.S.’).

As a strong supporter and believer in right-wing politics, I feel a rebuttal of this letter is necessary to put things into perspective.

Barack Obama has been rated as one of the worst and one of the most divisive presidents in U.S. history for the following reasons, and these are only a few of many: Obamacare; worse race relations since the 1960s; Iranian nuke deal; a realistic unemployment rate of 9.5 per cent; a disastrous foreign policy and the rise of ISIS; national debt at $18.96 trillion; lack of solidarity with Israel; demeaning of police and military; in frequent company with two well known race baiters, Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson; politicizing the DOJ, CIA, IRS and Homeland Security; misuse of executive privilege; $200M to Hamas.

What Obama and the Democrats have wrought over the past eight years with their left-wing liberalism was the main reason why Hillary Clinton lost and Donald Trump was elected president. Americans finally said ‘enough is enough’ and did what had to be done.

Murray Jarrett

Parksville