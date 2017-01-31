Now that the new president of the United States of America has taken hold and has started to evoke his famous executive orders, particularly the ones that affect people in other parts of the world, he may want to think about changing the inscription on the plaque that adorns the Statue of Liberty.

That was donated to them by the French people, you know the ones that helped the U.S. establish their fledgling democracy way back when. The French who developed the famous phrases, liberte, eqalite, fraternite.

The statue has a famous inscription that is known to all Americans and is taught in school. The quote comes from Emma Lazarus’ sonnet.

“With conquering limbs astride from land to land; Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand; A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame is the imprisoned lightning, and her name Mother of Exiles; From her beacon-hand glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command; The air-bridged harbour that twin cities frame; Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp! cries she with silent lips. Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore; Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

Well I guess that plaque, along with a lot of other American values, just went out the window.

Gerard Janssen

Qualicum Beach