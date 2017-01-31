The world is stunned and now looks for ways to deal with the new U.S. president. It might be easier to give in, in order to hope for more jobs, better deals, etc. Yet, bullies are self centred and plow ahead. One has to stand up to them eventually, even though it might mean to lose in the short term.

We have to hope that he will be kept in check by his government early enough without wreaking too much chaos.

The world has to be vigilant.

Karin Hertel

Saanich