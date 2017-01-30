Dear editor,

Smart meters are extremely sensitive, and behaviour patterns are friendly and acceptable to self induce with unfamiliar sources. Thus, could lead to self programming and overriding of installed program. This will happen only when the meter is over stimulated. Thus, acting similar to a nano bug or virus. Anti resistant mode. Which could lead to a complete power failure. A new component should be granted. Microwave radio signal is a bad introduction to cut manual labour costs.

Transmissions are happening thousands of times a day, and not as predicted, every four hours.

There was no scientific argument in manufacturing the safety of this device. Researchers are recording the people getting sick and comparing with people without smart meter. None being published just yet. Although there is hard, concerning evidence collected. With possible, “Carcinogen.” (cancer causing.)

Advocating of removal of smart meter, is in the process of in advantage. Note: Utility companies, use NON-radio smart meters.

Smart meters are vulnerable to indulge an “attack” of a powerful magnate matter. From a wandering or placed source.

Will these meters be the very next in line, to be banned in experimental trial? These meters could be the biggest mistake humans have created.

Rebecca-Brie Cairns

Nanaimo