Government must protect ecosystems

Dear editor,

The federal government plans to designate the waters surrounding the Scott Islands off British Columbia’s coast as a marine protected area, but the proposed regulations will do little to protect this globally significant ecosystem. The government needs to get this right to set the course for protecting 10 per cent of Canada’s marine ecosystems. This world-class seabird habitat — 40 per cent of all seabirds in British Columbia nest on the archipelago — deserves world-class protection. The proposed protections are missing clear regulations on fishing, vessel-based pollution, oil spills, shipping, noise and physical disturbances, and oil and gas exploration.

Without more substantive regulations in the final plan, the Scott Islands Marine National Wildlife Area will not provide the protection needed for the most significant seabird populations.

Give world-class seabird habitat world-class protection.

Leah Britney

Port Alberni

 

