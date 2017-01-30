Dear editor,

Who are these well fed women on the front page of the Jan. 24, 2017 Comox Valley Record? They are the Comox Valley Women’s Solidarity group, telling the Valley and the world how bad life is living on an island and our nation! Their cry is lack of human rights, exclusion, disenfranchised, inequality and more! Oh, my gosh, how did I miss out knowing this here for the last 80 years?

Like all the recent protest groups, these women only articulated one thing and it was their body - this is all about abortion. Abortion leaves a woman with lifelong grief, mental anguish, discontent and often confusion. So let’s call it what it is and not blame the government and society. Help is available to those who seriously choose to address the need for healing.

This week I’ve asked young women working in our community and hear from other countries how they feel about life in Canada. There was repeatedly a big smile and words of affirmation, gratitude and happiness.

One young woman from India found it difficult to believe when I explained why I was asking the questions.

Our local women may consider visiting a few countries overseas. Let’s begin with Saudi Arabia.

Given the opportunity, in no time, Saudi women would exchange their burkas for classic Canadian casual attire, racing to catch the next flight out on Air Canada.

Lilly Lennox

Courtenay