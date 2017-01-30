An open letter to:

Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation

Dear Sir:

I do not know if you remember me.

I am the previous mayor of Kitimat and we have spoken on several occasions previously.

I am writing to say that we are having very, very poor road clearing services between Terrace and Kitimat.

There were three accidents in one week and then a fatal accident.

Yes, I know that the weather has not helped, however, I am sure you can ask the RCMP how the roads were, for instance, on the day of the fatal accident.

There are certain areas that are always bad but no sand or gravel seem to find their way to those spots.

I have informed our council in Kitimat and the RCMP.

And I will also contact the Regional District of Kitimat-Stiikine and contact the Terrace city council.

Perhaps with your help we can change this lack of maintaining the road to a suitable degree.

This happened once before when I chaired the regional district.

We, with the help of the ministry, were able to change their attitude.

Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to help our northern people stay safe on the roads. Thank you for all that you already do for us.

Joanne Monaghan,

Kitimat, B.C.