To the editor:

Yikes! Has anybody looked at their latest Fortis gas bill?

Ignoring the cold snap and subsequent increase in gas consumption, my one month bill came to just over $170. Of that $170, I am charged $50 for the gas I used.

What floored me was that I am required to pay, in addition, over $120 in fees and taxes, including the GST which is partly a tax on tax. This is as blatant a cash grab as the government which claims lower taxes but (secretly) increases fees (taxes).

Based on the amount of gas I used, I am being charged a Carbon tax at 50 per cent of the gas charged ($25).

Wasn’t there supposed to be all or a portion of the Carbon Tax credited back to the home owners?

I saw that on my BC Hydro gas bills but have never seen that on my Fortis bills.

Are not Transport and Delivery the same thing? Yet, I am (you are) being charged twice for, what appears to be, the same thing: Delivery (including Basic) and Storage and Transport.

Being charged $120 more than the amount of gas I used certainly shows that Fortis knows which side of their bread is buttered.

What a gas, eh? This stinks!

Rory Fader, Kelowna