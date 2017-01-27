I notice the city is hosting open houses this week so residents can be “part of the vision for Light Rail Transit in Surrey.”

This decision to have at-grade service instead of SkyTrain like the rest of the Lower Mainland is baffling.

There was no plebiscite to allow residents to consider whether or not we wanted to clog our already jammed streets with at-grade service instead of above-grade like cities north of the Fraser River got, and last I heard there was no decision made as to which system would be put into place.

Fraser Highway needs four lanes of traffic all the way through to Langley and for the SkyTrain to connect down that corridor so there is a smooth system in place that does not take up traffic space.

I am tired of Surrey getting second best and vehemently opposed to this “vision” that is certainly not mine and appears to be the vision of a self-centered mayor.

Arlene Laing

Surrey