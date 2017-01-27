Editor:

Re: Higher grant would benefit, Jan. 18.

Patricia Seggie rails against the “measly” homeowner grant she receives. She claims her recent property evaluations show an increase in the value of her home, and therefore her personal worth, of 60 per cent over the last couple of years.

The hundreds of thousands of dollars realized through no effort on her own behalf has apparently created some kind of hardship she needs public assistance to endure.

Smoke and mirrors, indeed.

Glen Gerow, White Rock