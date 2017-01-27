Ian Mackenzie (Letter writer – Downtown a waste of money) is right to be concerned about how Mission council plans to spend $3.5 million, a huge sum of money.

Just what is wrong with the lamp poles I do not know, but certainly such alterations will not make a jot of difference to the many empty and unattractive properties downtown.

Mission has a great position adjacent to the mighty Fraser River and I believe that is where rehabilitation should start and, with imaginative vision, it could become an attractive destination, in tune environmentally with the rurality of the Fraser Valley and the magnificent backdrop of photogenic mountains.

No doubt the downtown rents are far too high to enable anyone to make a profitable business easily, added to which condoning the building of many mini-malls must be of additional concern, further detracting customers away from Mission core.

The Junction alone is not exactly the most exciting place to visit, where either a shopper bakes in the summer sun or gets drenched in the pouring rain. Not a shining example of good planning, with many allocated areas not utilized.

Jeanette Smith

Mission