It appears that my last letter, Jan. 12, on the Mission downtown improvements was perhaps a little misunderstood.

I want to clarify I am a regular user of downtown services and am much in favour of upgrading the downtown area.

The downtown area is part of our heritage, something we need to cherish and treat with respect. The downtown is a focal point for economic, social and cultural activities. It provides employment and business opportunities for many residents and customers.

I don’t have a problem with spending tax dollars on upgrading the downtown but for a lasting impact we need to do the job right.

As someone once said, “Go big or go home.” I want the improvements for downtown completed in a way that corresponds closely with the downtown action plan priorities. If we have to do changes in phases we need to somehow get the bypass in as soon as possible.

If we have to spend $10 million as a community to get things right, then so be it. I would love to have Welton Square, as envisaged in the action plan, full of people enjoying the downtown, sipping on lattes, listening to live music, babies playing in the grass. If we want to have people appreciate our downtown, we need to make it like an aquarium full of vibrancy and things that make us want to come back time and time again.

If the $3.5 million is the first phase of a larger strategy of a work in progress, then that’s OK but we need to have all stakeholders do their part in completing the vision of a exciting vibrant downtown.

Ian Mackenzie

Mission