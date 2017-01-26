Growing up in Ontario and the U.S., our family came out to Parksville every summer to visit my grandparents.

One of the highlights was going horseback riding through what is now Foster Park. The trails in the wooded area of Foster Park used to be just wide enough for a horse and rider (assuming you remembered to duck). It felt like you had truly left a neighbourhood/city and entered a full-on forest.

Foster Park is an incredibly well-loved and well-used park. However, it feels like the forested area, the best part of the park (in my opinion), is being systematically wiped out.

There have been, and continue to be, numerous trees that are cut down and left or removed. I understand that some are old and in danger of falling during high winds, but there has been no sign of any effort at replanting the area.

Next, the trails have slowly become wider and wider. Crushed gravel has been laid down on these trails making them two-three meters wide. The city has dug trenches alongside the gravel to deal with drainage and install pipes under the trails.

Now, instead of feeling like you are walking through a forest, it’s like walking through a zoo. Except, instead of animals, you are being shown ever-shrinking patches of trees.

If you visit soon, you can still have a small glimpse into the past (not all paths have been gravelled over yet). But that, too, may be gone soon, I fear.

Can we please have a reforestation program for Foster Park?

Neesha Desai

Parksville