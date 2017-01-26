- Home
Muslim greetings
Over Christmas and New Year holidays I cruised the Muslim country of Indonesia with one of the large western cruise companies.
Arriving at our first port of call, and once docked, the ship’s crew hung up a large sign on the side of the ship in honour of the season proclaiming “Happy Holidays.”
Fifty metres opposite us stood the port’s terminal building, filled with people. The scene rendered colourful with the many hijabs (head scarves) worn in traditional Muslim fashion.
The terminal too had a sign in honour of the holidays. It read “Merry Christmas.”
Go figure.
Nestor Gayowsky
Qualicum Beach
