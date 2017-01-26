By printing Leonard Melman’s letter to the editor in the Jan. 24 edition of The NEWS in which he lambasted the small number of U.S. Democratic legislators who chose to boycott Trump’s inauguration, you willingly opened the way for many readers to voice their opinion as well.

Like many Canadians, I rejoiced when the first black U.S. citizen was elected president not once, but twice, easily carrying a majority of the popular vote as well as that of the electoral college. I agonized at his efforts to pass progressive legislation without a Democratic majority in the House of Representatives — especially his goal of health care for all citizens in what is often described as the wealthiest nation in the world. And, importantly, I admired his grace and inclusiveness, including his rancour-free transfer of power to his Republican successor, a man who came to office following months of disturbing diatribes that have divided that country and appealed to the baser instincts of many.

I write as a native Canadian who lived and worked in the U.S. for many years due to my late American husband’s occupation. Upon retirement, we chose Canada as our residence. Perhaps Melman, who seems to welcome the present political climate in the U.S., should apply for residence there.

Bernice Hathaway

Parksville