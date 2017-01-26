To the editor:

Our local representative in Ottawa deserves recognition for outstanding service on behalf of one constituent.

Recent dealings with Service Canada regarding my application for Old Age Security benefits were so frustrating I eventually reached out to Stephen Fuhr, MP for Kelowna-Lake Country, for assistance.

My application for these benefits was submitted 10 months ago and, apart from one request for additional information, I heard nothing back from Service Canada.

I called numerous times (minimum 20 minutes on hold), visited their Kelowna offices, but nobody could provide information on the status of my application.

I contacted Mr. Fuhr’s office and met with Lance Greenberg (constituency assistant) to review my file on Jan. 18.

Mr. Greenberg called me the following day to confirm Service Canada were looking into things.

Then on Friday Mr. Fuhr personally called to tell me things were resolved, my application accepted and my file/account would be reconciled by months-end.

Never in my wildest dreams did I expect such exemplary service…in three days vs. 10 months.

Kudos to Mr. Fuhr and his team, you’ve restored some of my faith in the system.

Well done and thank you for your kind attention to this matter.

Phil Leonard, Kelowna