Re: Jan 20 editorial ‘Think about what you post online.’ Thank God there is someone out there with some common sense, which seems to be lacking so much these days. The younger generation with all their little treasured ones, do not realize the risk they are putting the little ones in. May a letter or two like the one put in by Det. Sgt. Derek Tolmie make them stop and think twice.

S. Crockett

Saanich