- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Letters
Understanding risks online
Re: Jan 20 editorial ‘Think about what you post online.’ Thank God there is someone out there with some common sense, which seems to be lacking so much these days. The younger generation with all their little treasured ones, do not realize the risk they are putting the little ones in. May a letter or two like the one put in by Det. Sgt. Derek Tolmie make them stop and think twice.
S. Crockett
Saanich
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.