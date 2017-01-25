- Home
Letter: Tourism Langley dominated under new structure
Dear Editor,
“Inclusion of two Township of Langley Council representatives with weighted voting rights.” What is that?
Sounds like TOL council wants to completely run the show.
Why not simply get rid of Tourism Langley since it will simply be a puppet of TOL council.
Unbelievable.
No one has bothered to get the support from the inn keepers (required by legislation).
Where is the five-year strategic plan (required by legislation)?
Wally Martin, Langley
