Dear Editor,

In response to Danny “Hurricane” Halmo’s letter on Trans Mountain pipeline approval [Pipeline math doesn't add up, Jan. 19, Langley Advance].

To clarify for Mr. Halmo, the process for approving the Trans Mountain expansion was based on Canadian law.

The federal government is responsible for approving and regulating interprovincial pipelines. This is clearly outlined in Canada’s constitution. Federal approval of the Trans Mountain expansion project came about after a review by the National Energy Board (NEB), which recommended approval with 157 legally binding conditions.

The provincial government conducted its own environmental assessment of the project, as directed by the B.C. Supreme Court. The EA took into account the National Energy Board review along with additional information gathered by the Environmental Assessment Office, including Aboriginal consultation. B.C.’s EA certificate includes 37 legally binding conditions that are in addition to, and designed to supplement, the 157 conditions required by the National Energy Board.

The information that the ultimate decisions are based on was gathered by professional staff, whose analysis and recommendations were then forwarded to elected officials. The final decision making process is also strictly outlined in statutes.

Our government has always been clear economic development will not come at the expense of the environment. We believe environmental protection and economic development can occur together, and the conditions attached to the EA certificate reflect that.

Langley MLA Mary Polak, Minister of Environment