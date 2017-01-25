To the editor:

While I'm very disappointed by the recent decision re: location of the visitor's centre, I am intrigued by one comment made by Coun. Luke Stack.

"When I bring people to parks, I want them to have a washroom to use, I want them to be able to do things, food, concessions. I want them to get the services they need."

City Park is not Orchard Park.

We already have a very expensive washroom in City Park ($800,000) that does not answer the needs of our community. It is not open early in the morning for walkers, joggers, dog walkers, or in the evening after watching the entertainment at Kerry Park or after an evening walk for an ice cream.

Will this new building be the washroom we've been waiting for with open hours that work for our community?

Dee Capozzi, Kelowna