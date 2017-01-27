Let's take emotion out of the question. If someone wanted to locate a symbol in a city crosswalk that upset, for instance, the indigenous citizens, or the pro-choice citizens, or the gay and lesbian citizens of our city, would our governing officers allow it to happen? If the answer is no, then the rainbow crosswalk should not be allowed because it upsets a substantial group of our citizens who have the same rights.

If the answer is yes, then be prepared for a rush of applications for painted crosswalks.

Kay Przybille

Vernon