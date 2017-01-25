Re: HBC 1850 land deal proof of ownership (Letters, Jan. 20)

Kudos to Dennis Richards for his excellent composite of this historical land exchange and all the subsequent ownerships/leases chronicled to date (First Nations, Hudson’s Bay Company, Department of National Defence, Royal Roads University and the Canadian taxpayer).

Mr. Richards explained and covered the “land deal” with perfect simplicity. Also, his suggestion that Royal Roads and Fort Rodd Hill be joined as one historical site makes perfect sense. Furthermore, Royal Roads University is used by “all peoples.”

M.L. Billsten

Colwood