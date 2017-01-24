Rental suites at Christie Point appear to rise from the waters of Portage Inlet as seen from the Craigflower Bridge.

Re: Christie Point residents, neighbours have audience with View Royal council (goldstreamgazette.com).

I would particularly like to address the highlighted comments made by one tenant about rats.

To the general public, rats mean tenements and the implication was that Christie Point Apartments fall into that category.

In fact, water means rats. There isn’t a waterfront property anywhere in the world that doesn’t have them, including seaside luxury vacation resorts.

I have resided at Christie Point for six and a half years and take my two-year-old Sheltie for walks along the shore every day. I have yet to see even a single rat.

The other statement that: “Our place is beyond fixing” is one person’s opinion. The apartments were built in the early 1960s, so of course they need some upgrading.

However, they are miles away from being beyond repair.

Christie Point is unique, an oasis in the middle of the hustle and bustle of Greater Victoria. Should Realstar’s proposal to erect buildings up to six storeys proceed, that rarity will be lost. Christie Point will become just another cluster of tall structures, in just another busy city.

Since Realstar revealed their redevelopment plans, a line from a hit song written, composed and originally recorded by Joni Mitchell in 1970, has been running through my mind:

“They paved paradise and put up a parking lot!”

Judith Newnham

View Royal