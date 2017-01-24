Editor: Conservative MP Mark Warawa illustrates problems with cannabis (marijuana) prohibition — Are Langley And Canada Going To Pot? (the Times, Jan. 20) — and their failed logic.

While responsible adults may purchase a truckload of whiskey, they’re concerned with approximately one ounce of plant material that hasn’t killed anyone in over 5,000 years of documented use.

As expected, 30 grams of cannabis may be worth $300 or more on the black market while it is illegal, however, Colorado has proven the price of re-legalized and regulated cannabis may be reduced by 50 per cent.

Why would anyone want to force the black market to regulate (always available) cannabis rather than force government to do its job?

Stan White,

Dillon, Colorado