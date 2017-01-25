Editor: I speak as a grandparent supporting the need for the $10aDay plan, high quality daycare for infants and children.

Parents, single parents, grandparents plus children would benefit (but) the full support of our provincial government is required.

This creation of 69,100 net new FTE jobs will provide many opportunities for training and earning a good wage. Those who choose this work as a profession will provide an increase in our economic growth, with all levels of society benefiting.

Please read more information about $10aDay child care plan at 10aDay.ca

Muriel Schroyen,

Langley