Sliding down hills is just one benefit of a good blast of snow, a letter writer says.

Now that the snow is pretty much gone, local residents can soon get back to whining about the rain.

I happen to like snow for a few reasons. I like the way it changes the dark winter days into light, bright ones; the way it blankets gardens thus keeping them warm from cold winds; and how it brings a quiet to neigbourhoods and gives the trees lovely snowy coats.

But most of all, I love the way snow hides all the litter. Now litter isn’t a safety issue as snow can be (I wish it were, because everything gets done in the name of safety), yet surely, since there is a bylaw for snow removal at the front of ones’ residence, there can be one for litter pick-up of thoughtlessly tossed cups and wrappers and garbage that is left behind after the waste trucks whave been around.

No special tools are required and it can be undertaken by persons of all abilities.

I always look forward to snow and a litter-free scene, for little while at least.

Freda Heinrichs

Surrey