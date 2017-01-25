- Home
LETTER: Lovelorn swan looking for mate
I’m hoping that you can help with a local problem which is a bit weird.
Our local swan had her mate killed in the summer, I’m guessing the male looks after his mate in dangerous times and from what I heard a dog got him at the mouth of the Sooke River.
I’m hoping that someone will read our swan’s wanted ad and hopefully know of a lonely male swan looking for a lonely, good looking swan to hook up with.
Ron Traviss, Sooke
