Letters
Great work by town's cres
Many thanks to the Town of Qualicum’s road crew who diligently kept our roads clear of snow.
What a relief and joy to hear the rumble and grating of the trucks chugging along the roads in the early mornings and late at night. Great job guys, thank you.
Peter and Pat Spinks
Qualicum Beach
