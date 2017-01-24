- Home
Saving paws
On Monday morning Jan. 16, I was walking my dog on the boardwalk in Parksville and saw a woman picking up lots of broken glass which had been left there.
On behalf of my dog and all the other dogs who use this beautiful walkway everyday, I would like to thank her for her kindness and thoughtfulness.
I’m sure she saved a few dogs from bleeding paws that day.
Margaret Gray
Parksville
