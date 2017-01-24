I was conversing with a dear friend of mind, who is a senior resident in our community with mobility challenges.

She recounted to me a terrifying encounter she had occurred at her own home.

She explained she was watching TV one evening about 8:30 p.m. when she was startled by a forceful, alarming knock at the front door. Not really thinking, she opened the door and was confronted by two young men in their early 20s and dressed in black suits. They stated that they were soliciting donations (money) for a local church in Parksville. Normally she would not be concerned, but it was becoming obvious that this was not their true purpose.

Luckily, her son came around the corner and said “what’s up here guys?” The two young men took off running.

Fellow senior community members: please check the door before opening, especially if you are not expecting visitors. Local churches do not solicit funds door-to-door.

Joyce Stefiuk

Parksville