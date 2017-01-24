The Regional District of Nanaimo is passing the buck once again on a proposed cell tower on Sunrise Drive.

A vocal few have convinced members of the RDN that construction of a cell tower at the proposed site will result in some sort of “abnormalities” in future generations.

While I believe there is no scientific nor medical proof to substantiate this absurdity, the majority of us in French Creek continue to suffer with little or no cell service.

Ron Merrick

Parksville