To the editor:

In my opinion there ought to be two small tourism/visitor centres, namely at either end of town, or area, and each should be accessible with a right hand turn from a main artery.

One such location, which comes to mind, is the eye sore former McDonalds building, just off the bridge, which offers ample parking and would easily be accessible coming from the south/west. This way that area would be upgraded, the existing parking lot could be utilized, the water front could be saved and the access, to the amenities in the area, remains within walking distance.

Have the powers, at city hall even investigated if this building may be available for leasing until such time that finances are in place to build a palace, which is no longer needed, due to to the internet maps and GPS?

Since Kelowna is sprawling towards Winfield, perhaps the services, coming from the north, could also be combined with those of Oyama, Lake Country, and Kelowna, to form a joint visitor centre, serving all these communities.

As a property owner in Kelowna, I feel entitled to voice my opinion, which is utter shock and dismay, each time I learn with what ease the elected officials, see to be able to spend other people's money.

Sylvia Schoepf, West Kelowna B.C.