Dear Sir:

I am writing about the natural gas increase on the part of Pacific Northern Gas.

Having done more online research, and there is endless information available , it seems that Pacific Northern Gas was purchased by AltaGas in December 2011.

Pacific Northern Gas became a wholly owned subsidiary of AltaGas.

It would seem that when AltaGas took on this ownership and responsibility, they must have realized that when times are good they would make substantial profit, likewise when times are hard they would stand a loss.

If AltaGas could not afford to cover maintenance and upkeep of the PNG line without an increase to the public and average homeowner, how is it that it can afford to now put in a whole new set of infrastructure to export propane?

If the Government of BC and the B.C. Utilities Commission are playing above board, and are truly responsible for and interested in the well being of the people of this province, I believe they should not let AltaGas or any of its subsidiaries proceed with new development or expansion until they roll back the latest rate hikes.

AltaGas and its subsidiaries must prove they are willing and can afford to maintain their infrastructure without public subsidies.

This is of course the responsibility of our government.

And if it is not prepared to control and reduce the public’s financial burden by corporations, then it is regretfully probably time to change the government.

Allan Grier,

Terrace, B.C.