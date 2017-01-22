- Home
Letter: West Kelowna roads council's making
To the editor:
I would like to comment on West Kelowna mayor Doug Findlater's discussion on AM1150 radio station talk show on Jan. 2, 2017.
Our secondary roads are self-afflicted problems caused by the city and are three fold. Infill housing, secondary suites and cottage houses with insufficient parking and could become a real concern in the future.
Our mayor, council and planning staff seem in a hurry to appease any developers or builders and are starting to show ineptness In their decision making.
Please mayor and council no more one exit subdivisions. Slow down and start making intelligence decisions.
J.P. Ryan, West Kelowna
