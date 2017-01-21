To the editor:

I am opposed to the proposed Queensway waterfront location for the tourist centre.

A number of tourists who can benefit from a tourist information centre will arrive in Kelowna via vehicle, a great number from Hwy. 97, and a number via YLW.

Those arriving by vehicle and needing accommodation, restaurant, and attraction information will need convenient access to parking to obtain this information. Some may be in various forms of RV’s, which do not fit well in the proposed environment.

It seems quite obvious that access to information should convenient to the traveller and be at or near arrival points.

We have finite waterfront, which should be treasured and respected. Tourists will get there as part of their sightseeing enjoyment and should be encouraged to do so without need for parking pressure.

Does it not seem to make sense in the flow of a visit that you arrive in the valley, get info you need, go to your accommodation, settle in and then take in what we have to offer? Please don’t remove more waterfront from recreational use.

Brett Wike, Kelowna